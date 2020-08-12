WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved the hiring of a new assistant utility clerk at a special meeting July 28 in City Hall.
The council unanimously voted to hire Amanda Brooks to a yearly salary of $23,000. Councilman Randy Price abstained from the vote. The council also voted to raise the salary of Fire Chief Joey Carey from $36,000 to $40,000 annually and voted to increase the rate per-call that is paid to volunteer firemen who respond to calls. The personnel matters were discussed during an executive session and then voted on in front of the public.
The Williamson City Council regularly meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month in the council chambers at City Hall. The meetings remain open to the public, but social distancing is required and masks must be worn. The city provides masks and hand sanitizer to those who do not have them.
The next Williamson City Council meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.