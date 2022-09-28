WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved Thursday allowing the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance that would potentially ban the opening of more recovery homes or clinics within city limits.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said he put the item on the meeting’s agenda to gauge council’s interest in such a policy before asking the attorney to spend time drafting the ordinance.
“I hear so many people talk about everyone needing rights,” Hatfield said. “We should understand ‘the addicts this, the addicts that,’ and I agree. I don’t think I’ve been an opponent of that, I just disagree with the way we handle it.”
Hatfield said the ordinance would not impact any of the clinics already opened in the city, but it would prohibit more from opening.
“If this city wants to go forward with tourism and other economic development, it is my opinion — and I hope I have the support of the council — we don’t need any more suboxone clinics, halfway houses, recovery treatment centers and the like,” Hatfield said. “We’re a town of less than 3,000, and I think by last count we have about six.”
Hatfield also read a statement he had prepared to define what he had in mind for the ordinance before the members made their motion.
In the statement read by Hatfield, he said the ordinance would in effect “prohibit the remodeling, the expansion, the conversion and/or new construction of any building or dwelling situated within the incorporated or annexed boundaries within the city of Williamson for the purposes of owning, renting, leasing for occupancy, use and operation as a private, commercial or any other form of lawful business entity — whether for profit, nonprofit and/or state or local agency-funded — in which primary or general purpose is to solicit, accept and receive, facilitate offer and provide treatment and rehabilitative services to substance abuse and addicted clientele.”
Hatfield said this would include any entity referred to as a detoxification, substance abuse treatment center, recovery home, sober living home, drug treatment or rehabilitation center.
“I am just proposing, and I’ll take the heat that comes with it — it comes with the job — that we have no more of what we have today if this passes,” Hatfield said. “That the city has the power to regulate land use without a planning and zoning board to stop any more of these from being created.”
The motion to allow the attorney to begin drafting language for the ordinance passed 3-0. Councilman Ralph Hall was not present to vote at the meeting.
