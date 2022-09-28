Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved Thursday allowing the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance that would potentially ban the opening of more recovery homes or clinics within city limits.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield said he put the item on the meeting’s agenda to gauge council’s interest in such a policy before asking the attorney to spend time drafting the ordinance.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

