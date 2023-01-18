Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The new Williamson Police Department chief has shared concerns over “discrepancies” in the department’s equipment fund, leading to the recommendation of an internal audit.

Chief John Dotson recently took over at the department and gave his first report to council Thursday, during which he asked to be added to the equipment fund account to be given the ability to sign checks and to receive regular reports and statements from the bank pertaining to the fund.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

