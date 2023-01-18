WILLIAMSON — The new Williamson Police Department chief has shared concerns over “discrepancies” in the department’s equipment fund, leading to the recommendation of an internal audit.
Chief John Dotson recently took over at the department and gave his first report to council Thursday, during which he asked to be added to the equipment fund account to be given the ability to sign checks and to receive regular reports and statements from the bank pertaining to the fund.
After the council approved his being added to the account alongside the mayor and city clerk, Councilman Mike Casey questioned a line in the written report given to members by Dotson that noted “after reviewing some of the past records” discrepancies had been found in the account. Casey asked for clarification on what had been observed.
“I went through a lot of the old binders that I have on the account,” Dotson said. “I haven’t looked real deep into it, I’ve skimmed over it, but I have noticed some discrepancies in there — not inferring that anybody has done anything wrong, but there are some discrepancies that I think need attention.”
Mayor Charlie Hatfield cut in and reminded council that the city now had an auditor on staff for issues like this. The Williamson City Council approved an amendment to the city’s charter late last year clarifying language for the hiring of a new auditor and made an appointment for the position.
The new language in the charter does allow for the auditor to conduct investigations at the request of either the mayor or council into financial practices of the city. It also allows the auditor to conduct its own investigations if the individual has sufficient proof of financial wrongdoings.
Dotson agreed that he felt an audit should be completed of the account and its records. When Hatfield asked for further clarification of whether the discrepancy was in record keeping or involved money, Dotson said he did not want to discuss specifics without looking at it further but said it did have to do with money and was specific to the equipment fund records and bank statements.
“It just concerns me,” Dotson said. “I’m not inferring that anybody has done anything wrong.”
Casey said that if Dotson felt there had been legal wrongdoings that he was encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation.
Hatfield said because of the change to the charter that Dotson did not need council approval to seek an audit, and encouraged him to collect the records and meet with the city’s auditor for review.
