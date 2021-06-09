WILLIAMSON — Voters went to the polls Tuesday in municipal elections for Williamson, Gilbert and Matewan. Due to early press deadlines, results are available at www.williamsondailynews.com.
In Williamson, incumbent Mayor Charlie Hatfield was challenged by David Jewell. The mayoral race was the only contested race in the general election. Final outcomes for the council positions were decided in the April 13 primary election.
In Gilbert, residents voted for mayor, recorder and council Tuesday.
Sitting Mayor Jennifer Miller, Chad Bishop and John Adams were all running for mayor.
The town council has five seats, so they will be filled by the top five vote-getters among Mingo County teacher Quinn Miller, Logan County teacher Kyle Surber, retired businessman Curtis Lester, business owner Olivia Glanden, lodge owner Stanley Justus and lodge owner Robert Bobbera. Lester, Glanden, Miller and Surber are all incumbent council members.
Incumbent Michael Fox is running unopposed for re-election as town recorder.
Two candidates were on the Matewan ballot for mayor: incumbent Matt Moore, who was appointed mayor in December following the resignation of longtime mayor Sheila Kessler, and David Hatfield.
Eleven individuals filed for council positions: Angela Gooslin, Marsha Lester-Lockard, Francine Jones, Michael Dotson, Bill Sutterlin, Grant Conley, Larry Ross, Sheila Kessler, Kathy McCoy, Jeff Hatfield and Tonya Jones.
Crystal Moore, wife of Mayor Matt Moore, is the incumbent town recorder and is unopposed in seeking re-election to the position.