WILLIAMSON — During Thursday’s regular session of the Williamson City Council, council members voted unanimously to pursue making the mud pit used during the Dirt Days festival a permanent fixture for the city.
The mud pit is located at the far end of Second Avenue in Williamson behind Serenity Pointe and the Sazon Mexican Restaurant. The pit is located on city property and was constructed for use during the Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Dirt Days festival, which wrapped up its second year in July.
A Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the move will help further distinguish Williamson as an ATV-friendly city.
“We’re thinking since we have been, in the last few years very ATV-friendly, why not make that a permanent component and offer people and trail riders that come here, since it’s so close to the trailhead, another venue of something they can use?” Hatfield said. “And, it will help them distinguish, I think, our city … I don’t want to say it out of turn, but I think we’d be the only one who would have a permanent mud pit for ATV riders.”
Hatfield noted that council’s action is still pending a survey of the property, plus figuring out how the city could monetize the pit. Councilman Ralphie Hall asked how the pit would be monitored, to which Hatfield said he tentatively sees it as a space that would be open for use on Fridays and Saturdays, with an official there to oversee it.
Hatfield said the cost of installing perimeter gates from end to end has already been explored. He said local businesses could advertise on the gates.
In other news from Thursday’s meeting of the Williamson City Council, council members:
- Approved the appointment of Ralphie Hall as the city’s council member to the Williamson Parks and Recreation Board.
- Approved the appointment of Mike Maynard to serve on the Planning and Zoning Board.
- Approved the hanging of signage for neighborhood watch.
- Approved the establishment of an event coordinator for the city, hiring Tonya Webb for the position in a 3-1 vote, with councilman Mike Casey opposing. Webb’s position is on an unpaid volunteer basis, according to Hatfield.
- Approved a contract for Calvary Commercial Property Care
- Approved the hiring of Brandon Maynard as a patrolman for the city’s police department.
Council also approved receiving a $2,500 grant from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority to clean up and further develop a river beach access area between the Harvey Street and Pike Street bridges within the city limits. Council had to amend the original language of the motion listed on their agenda, which led to a contentious exchange between Hatfield and John Burchett, who presented the information regarding the project.
The original agenda item asked for approval of the grant to “remove foliage along the Tug River.”
Burchett accused Hatfield of wording the agenda item that way and leaving out details regarding the beach because he wanted to prevent it from taking place. Hatfield said he worded it in haste and considers all of the overgrowth at the site, including sand, to be “foliage.”
Councilman Joseph Bucci suggested tabling the action until the next meeting, but Hatfield and Burchett said it would be too late due to the grant deadline. In the end, council members amended the language to include full details of the project, and it was approved unanimously.