WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council publicly voiced support Thursday to have city clerk Cheri Horton use any and all legal means to “aggressively” pursue collecting B&O taxes from delinquent business owners.
The issue was the only main agenda item during the council’s regular session Thursday. Introduced by councilman Ralphie Hall, the agenda item was a discussion on whether council members and other elected city officials may review B&O tax information, including delinquency, if they comply with confidentiality agreements.
City attorney Nathan Brown, who also represents Mingo County as a Democratic member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, explained that the state’s tax laws are extremely strict about what information can and cannot be shared, and with whom. He warned that council members or any other official may be held personally criminally liable if those laws are not followed properly.
Hall said his goal behind the idea is to track who is paying their B&O taxes and who is not, adding that he feels it is unfair for those who are. Brown said the city clerk is allowed to investigate the matter and make efforts to collect.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield added — which Brown confirmed — that the city clerk can actually take the chief of police with her and shut a business down until it pays. Hatfield then suggested council should instead encourage Horton to be more aggressive with delinquent B&O taxes.
Horton said she is OK with the matter as long as no numbers are involved. Hatfield said any number would be an estimation anyway because a true account is not available due to the delinquent taxes.
Councilman Mike Casey then voiced his support of Horton using any and all legal means to aggressively go after the “very delinquent” businesses. Other city council members voiced their agreement, but no action was officially taken due to the agenda item being marked as a discussion only.
Brown said he thinks the idea is within compliance of state law.