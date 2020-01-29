WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council was unable to meet for its regular session Thursday, Jan. 23, because enough council members were not present to conduct the meeting.
The Williamson City Council usually meets every second and fourth Thursday of each month. On Thursday, Jan. 24, only Mayor Charlie Hatfield and councilman Ralphie Hall were present — less than the quorum required to conduct the meeting.
The absent council members were Randy Price, Sherri Hairston Brown and Joe Venturino.
Hatfield addressed the attending public and speakers on the agenda, stating the council members couldn’t attend for various personal reasons, which included sickness and death in the family. Hatfield said he wasn’t notified of one of those until 20 minutes before the meeting time, so a prior notice postponing the meeting was not an option.
The meeting’s agenda included:
- Jessie Richards with Region II Planning and Development.
- Approval to post newspaper advertisements for bids on the city garage.
- Discussion and approval of the CVB using the old utility office for their office space.
A special meeting of the council was scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, after press deadline. Williamson Daily News will follow up with updates from that meeting.