WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council’s first regular meeting in over six months on Thursday, Jan. 28, grew heated as council members argued with Mayor Charlie Hatfield over the city’s “Paint That Tank” fund.
“Paint That Tank” was first announced at a city council meeting Sept. 12, 2019. The fund seeks to solicit donations to paint a 32-foot by 32-foot mural on the water tank on the west end of Williamson.
Artist Tom Acosta, known for his murals in and around downtown Welch, has been commissioned to paint the tank at an estimated cost of $60,000. A Jan. 13 post on the Paint That Tank Facebook page revealed an artist rendering of the painting.
At Thursday’s council meeting, Hatfield displayed a large print of the rendering, which led to council members Joe Venturino and Randy Price questioning whose input went into the painting and where the funding for it came from. Price said city council was not consulted about the rendering.
Venturino said local input should decide what goes into the painting, to which Hatfield said Acosta spent a considerable amount of time in Williamson gaining input from locals.
“He’s in this state, he’s an artist, it’s his impression, no more than I would go to a restaurant and tell the chef how to fix my dinner,” Hatfield said. “You turn it over to the ones that know.”
Price then shifted the discussion to the fund’s bank account. He alleged Hatfield has spent around $18,000 without city council consent or approval.
“We’re upset, because we’ve been crapped on,” Price said. “You’ve took a bunch of money from this city and spent it the way you wanted to spend it. ... I’m talking about the Paint That Tank fund. $18,000 is gone. It’s down to $1,200 in there right now.”
Hatfield said the account is a charitable donation fund separate from the city, and he read aloud two letters from the State Auditor’s Office and the West Virginia State Ethics Commission approving his use of the account. He said if the city took possession of the fund, then no donations could be allowed.
Reading old meeting minutes, Price said council approved the opening of a bank account for the fund at its Sept. 12, 2019, meeting.
Price said there is a second bank account that he and council were unaware of. The first donation made to that account was from the Jeannine Y. Francis Charitable Foundation dated March 5, 2018.
Price accused Hatfield of taking donations into the other account under the guise of the city without council approval a year and a half before it was brought to their knowledge in September 2019. Again, Hatfield said the State Auditor and Ethics Commission advised him to do it that way.
“Auditor? Bullcrap, Charlie, you’re full of it,” Price said. “I couldn’t see that one auditor would sign off on this for you to take charitable donations in the name of the City of Williamson and spend them as you see fit.”
Hatfield called Price’s allegations an effort to sabotage the project for political reasons. He said the decision might end up being hashed out in court.
--
According to Price and Venturino, a Sept. 21, 2019, John Ellison concert at the Rose G. Smith Theatre on the campus of the old Williamson High School totaled $393 in ticket sales for the Paint That Tank fund. According to an account detail expenses report, the cost to bring John Ellison to Williamson was $6,000, with an additional $286 for his flight, $435 for concert insurance and $150 for sound, totaling $6,871.
“Now what kind of business decision is that?” Price said. “If that ain’t throwing away money, I don’t know what else is.”
Hatfield noted that the event was not successful. “It happens, folks,” he lamented.
Price read aloud a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from Joe and Cheryl Lycan to Williamson City Council dated May 13, 2020. The Lycans, who own the old Williamson High School, say they made a “sizable” contribution to the Paint That Tank fund in August 2018 and request a full accounting of contributions.
They also question if the John Ellison concert fundraiser was “done in accordance with the city charter pertaining to no expenditure over $1,500 could be done without unanimous city council approval.”
“We feel our contribution has been mismanaged, unaccounted for and not utilized in a timely fashion or for the purpose it was intended,” the letter reads. “The tank continues to deteriorate, and nothing has been done to date.”
Under West Virginia code, five business days are allowed for FOIA request responses. Price said the Lycans’ request was not made part of the council’s packet during the May 21, June 2 or June 11 meetings — the latter of which was not held due to lack of quorum. Price said former city clerk Meredith Anderson told him that Hatfield said not to put it in their packets.
Price said three council members approached current city clerk Cheri Horton, who took over in June 2020, and the request was finally delivered during their July 23 meeting.
“I find it most disturbing that council’s mail sent to city hall has been restricted from proper delivery in a timely manner by our mayor,” Price said.
“No, that’s mail fraud and I haven’t had anything to do with Joe Lycan’s mail,” Hatfield said. “How did I …? Prove it. You’re going to have to go prove it. I want you to prove all these accusations.”
Price argued that three council members can back up the claim and said Hatfield is trying to throw Anderson under the bus.
“You all do a lot of throwing, and it’s going to get you a lawsuit, and I’m so sorry for you,” Hatfield said. “It will. You’re heading down that road. You’re going to go down with Mr. Lycan.”
Tonya Webb, who was involved with the planning of the John Ellison concert, said that Joe Lycan was in full favor of the project at the time, arguing that the strife is all political. Hatfield, a former business partner of the Lycans, said it all has to do with a business disagreement and characterized council members as “pawns of Mr. Lycan.”
Price asked why council was not approached to approve the concert.
“It was donated money, it wasn’t city money,” Hatfield said. “It’s city money when it’s taxpayers’ money. That’s what you’re supposed to be good stewards of, right? You all are focused on the wrong thing. Taxpayer money is what you’re to take care of. That is your job as city council, OK?”
--
Hatfield said he and the city had addressed the Lycans’ FOIA request, which Price said was an obstruction of council because it was addressed to them.
Price then addressed a June 24, 2020, letter, typed on city letterhead, from Hatfield to city attorney Nathan Brown and clerk Cheri Horton. As Price read the first paragraph, Hatfield said, “I was answering the FOIA,” to which Price responded, “I’m going to smack somebody, I’m telling you.”
Hatfield threatened to have Price removed from the meeting by police chief Grady Dotson, which led to Dotson becoming a mediator of sorts for the rest of the discussion.
In the letter, Hatfield addresses the FOIA request and presents a “to the penny” accounting of donations and expenses for the fundraising effort.
“Lastly, I caution you on what you do and do not share with the Lycans,” Hatfield said. “I was a former partner with them and can only relate to you that they are very manipulative and deception is their way, in my opinion. I hoped we could bring better things to your community with the Lycans; however, I am so very disappointed beyond words.”
Price said the letter has many flaws and only includes Hatfield’s rendition of events and financial statements, but not city council’s participation, adding that no State Auditor has approved Hatfield’s statement of events nor has First National Bank certified it. Price added that he thinks council made a mistake when they established the account by not requiring two signatures on checks.
In a statement to the Williamson Daily News, the Lycans said, “We are very disappointed with how the ‘Paint That Tank’ fund and project has been managed without the participation of our Honorable City Council and their input.”
Councilwoman Sherri Hairston-Brown said she thinks council has been “blindsided” by the fund, adding that council not approving any of the checks was “very deceitful.”
Councilman Venturino made a motion to put it on record that city council did not approve any spending from the Paint That Tank fund. The motion was seconded by Price and passed unanimously.
Venturino then motioned to freeze the Paint That Tank account, which city attorney Nathan Brown advised altering to allow donors to take their funds back out of the account.
Hatfield warned that doing so will effectively kill the project and suggested council make no motions. Instead, he said council should let Brown review the matter and have the item placed on the agenda for the next council meeting.
Council agreed, and Brown asked the members to write to him what they specifically want reviewed. Finally, in a 3-2 vote, council voted to require two signatures from both the mayor and city clerk on any check regarding the Paint That Tank fund, with Hatfield and councilman Ralphie Hall voting against.