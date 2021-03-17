WILLIAMSON — For the first time in over a decade, the Williamson City Council has approved a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for all salaried city employees.
A cost-of-living adjustment is an increase in Social Security benefits meant to keep up with inflation rates. In many cases, COLAs are updated automatically on a yearly basis. According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, the COLA rate for 2021 is 1.3%.
During the Williamson City Council’s regular session Thursday, March 11, a whopping 5% COLA was approved for all salaried city employees. Citing years of financial strains, Mayor Charlie Hatfield said this is the first time city employees have been given a COLA since 2009.
“We’re way behind, and I don’t want anyone to do the math, but if we had did a 1 or 2 percent as recommended, we’d be really having to catch up,” Hatfield said. “But council, along with city attorney and everyone, did the research and felt that it’s comfortable that a 5% COLA adjustment can be made across the board to the departments of the police, the fire and the city clerk’s office and attorney — all salaried employees — except for council and mayor, we don’t get that.”
The motion was unanimously approved by council, with members Ralphie Hall and Sherri Hairston Brown both quickly and simultaneously making the motion and seconding.
Tentatively, the adjustment is set to take effect at the start of the city’s next budget beginning July 1. City attorney Nathan Brown was asked by Hatfield and council to research if the adjustment can legally be made sooner.
“I am honestly humbled,” said Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson. “I appreciate you guys very much so. I’ve been here a long time … it’s been a long time, and I appreciate you guys doing that for us.”