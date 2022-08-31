WILLIAMSON — Federal assistance for residents impacted by the flooding at the end of July and in early August may soon be on the way.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said there were many roads in downtown Williamson that sustained major damage from flooding Aug. 1. Hatfield said surveyors had recently been in the area to assess the damages.
Hatfield said the threshold for FEMA assistance was $3 million in damages. He said Williamson alone could not meet this threshold. However, he said that because the storms that lasted nearly two weeks were considered a single weather event, the flooding in July sustained mainly in the Gilbert area would also count toward the estimate, as well as damages sustained in Chattaroy and Delbarton Aug. 1.
Hatfield also said Thursday the state was working with the city to try to reach the designation for FEMA assistance and was allowing counties who were impacted by the same weather event to go on the same appraisal. That meant flooding events in McDowell and Raleigh counties would also count toward meeting that $3 million indicator.
“There’s a $3 million threshold, they told me it’s called an indicator,” Hatfield said. “They told me if there was enough damage that occurred as a result of the storm here in this area we’ll be declared that. The concern is that we won’t reach the $3 million threshold. The good news is that they allowed us to include the damage that occurred over in Gilbert Creek into that, even though it was a four days earlier storm.”
Hatfield said previously there would be a survey posted and shared through council members for residents to report damage to personal property.
He said it is not a FEMA application, just a preliminary survey, but it will also assist in gathering information to properly calculate the cost of damages to count toward getting federal assistance in the county.
Hatfield said he was hopeful to have a further update from FEMA by the end of August. He said he has been understanding in working with them as they have remained busy since the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Hatfield said the situation for the roads, however, was more complicated. He said many of those would not be eligible for FEMA assistance. He said the state is expected to take care of the sink holes that formed “right away,” but he did not have a date for those repairs. He said the hope is to at least get the roads back into the condition they were before the flood, then go from there to make improvements.
Residents who expressed concern over some of the damaged roadways at the previous meeting returned Thursday to thank the mayor and council for work that had been done in the past two weeks to those roadways.
Neighboring Kentucky is also recovering from recent flooding. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there are 39 confirmed fatalities in five counties.
There are 380 people being housed in state parks, churches, schools and community centers. Kentucky State Parks are currently housing 354 people, according to an update from Beshear Thursday.
More than $49.1 million in grants have been approved under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program for 6,116 households. In addition to a Disaster Recovery Center, Kentuckians can also apply through FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, on their mobile app and by calling 800-621-3362.
Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section Disaster Legal Relief Committee hotline toll free at 844-478-0099. The number will be routed to a voicemail box. Calls are checked between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.