Flooded streets in Williamson on Monday, Aug. 1.

 Courtesy of Wes Wilson

WILLIAMSON — Federal assistance for residents impacted by the flooding at the end of July and in early August may soon be on the way.

Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said there were many roads in downtown Williamson that sustained major damage from flooding Aug. 1. Hatfield said surveyors had recently been in the area to assess the damages.

