WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Clerk has resigned from her position.
In what city officials say they did not see coming during their March 23 session, Mayor Charlie Hatfield told the Council that city clerk Cheri Horton would be resigning from her position.
Mayor Hatfield expressed that Horton has a “good heart” and cares for the city. Horton expressed her flexibility regarding the city finding a replacement.
Hatfield, asked the council to honor Hortons wishes and proceed forward in finding her replacement.
Hatfield asked for a motion to run an ad with the newspapers, social media and to post the position and to seek and solicit resumes.
The council made a motion with all members in favor. During council members remarks, they thanked Horton for her time served.
In other city business, an Events Coordinating Committee was formed. Two weeks ago, Councilmember Ralph Hall moved the council to form this new committee where the council, after discussion, passed Hall’s motion.
On Thursday, Hall addressed the council with updates on the first Events Coordinating Committee meeting that took place on March 22 at the community center in West End, Williamson.
Hall further addressed the council advising that the spokespersons, named as presenters to the Williamson City Council regarding its events are Ashley Hatfield, director of the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, and Jarrod Dean, director of the Williamson Parks, and Recreations. Alternate spokesperson Randall Sanger, director of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, will step in as spokesperson if Hatfield and Dean are not available.
According to Hall, the committee is recommending that vendor fees for events will raise from $15 to $75, with 14 days prior to event, the vendor fee will be raised to $100. The city will receive $25 of the vendor fee and $50 will go into the fair and festivals account.
Hall stated that the committee requested a new account for the fair and festivals, two signatures will be required to be on the account, with the city clerk being one. The committee will name a second signature on account at the next Williamson City Council meeting.
The decision relating to the second signatory was tabled for the next Council meeting.
Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau director Ashley Hatfield stated to Horton, “I just want to say to Cheri and the council that I have the upmost respect for you, and that I hate that this has come up tonight and I hope the council realizes what a huge asset Cheri has been to me since my position, I haven’t got to work with her very long, but I have had the pleasure of sitting next to her the last couple of weeks, while work has been going on in my office, and I know how hard she works, and I just want you to know from myself and the CVB office you’re truly appreciated, and that you have been a huge help to me.”
One of the last items discussed during the bi-monthly meeting came from Williamson Fire Department Chief Joey Carey regarding some positive progress he has made involving the Abandon Buildings Committee to the Williamson City Council.
Carey reported that since the last meeting two weeks ago, various members of different law enforcement agencies have or soon will be citing property owners for “open dump.” Carey further stated that two weeks ago, he attended several meetings at the Office of West Virginia State Auditor where he reported that the future plans of the Abandon Buildings Committee can find some positive actions in moving this major issue forward.