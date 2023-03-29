Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Clerk has resigned from her position.

In what city officials say they did not see coming during their March 23 session, Mayor Charlie Hatfield told the Council that city clerk Cheri Horton would be resigning from her position.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings