Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson is set to get new parking meters and new signage relating to parking and general traffic downtown.

Most of the funding for the new meters has been saved up over time from collections taken at the current meters. The council approved using $13,000 from coal severance for the remainder of the funds needed.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you