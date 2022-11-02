WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson is set to get new parking meters and new signage relating to parking and general traffic downtown.
Most of the funding for the new meters has been saved up over time from collections taken at the current meters. The council approved using $13,000 from coal severance for the remainder of the funds needed.
“We’re tapping funds not just from our parking meter fund, but we’re also having to go into our coal severance account, which allows us to do this,” said Mayor Charlie Hatfield.
Hatfield said changes need to be made as far as signage goes for safety. On that same note, some meters will be removed in some spots to streamline traffic and ensure streets can be utilized properly.
“We’re all acknowledging the need to make some changes,” Hatfield said. “Some as small as directional changes. We have a lot of visitors who are here as tourists. They don’t know our little turns and places. While we take it for granted, they go ‘is this one way or not?’ ”
Hatfield said these changes have been a long time coming because the city needed to ensure it had the funds saved up for the purchase.
“All of you could probably suggest or say where we have parking meters that don’t work,” Hatfield said. “Changing parking meters is not cheap. It’s very expensive.”
Hatfield said the purchase will also be for more modern meters, which will be able to take card payments and have a mobile phone app to download for payments as well.
Taking into account possible delays for the upcoming holiday season, Hatfield said he hopes work can be completed after the first of the year.
