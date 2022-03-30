WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council on Thursday voted to approve a memorandum of understanding document that outlines the procedure for how the city will receive funding from the federal opioid lawsuit settlement.
The council made the decision after meeting in executive session with attorney Tish Chafin from the Williamson-based Chafin Law Firm for around 20 minutes. The executive session, Chafin said, was intended for council members to ask questions regarding the issue.
Upon returning to regular session, Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the council now has the option to approve a lengthy memorandum of understanding document that outlines the procedure for receiving settlement funding as well as specific guidelines concerning the money. The MOU also states that the city must agree to what the courts decide, such as if they rule the funding is to be protracted over a period of time.
Neither Hatfield nor Chafin provided any specific amount of money as of yet that will be received from the settlement. The MOU was approved unanimously, with councilman Stuart Hight making the first motion.
Williamson, along with other cities and counties throughout West Virginia, is a plaintiff in the $2.5 billion opioid trial, which began as a lawsuit in 2017. Mingo County was notably affected by the opioid crisis; at its peak, 12 million hydrocodone pills were shipped into the town of Kermit, despite the town only having a population of about 350.
The Mingo County Commission also approved a similar MOU on March 2. Under that MOU, the county commission will receive $2,673,611 from the settlement.
“It’s been our absolute honor to represent you, and everything I’ve asked you to do in support in this is helpful not only to the City of Williamson, but you’ve taken a very courageous stand and allowed me to take that argument on your behalf and as a result, all counties and cities have benefited,” Chafin said.