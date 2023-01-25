WILLIAMSON — Kim Spaulding was honored during a recent Mingo County Board of Education meeting by being named a Site Coordinator Superstar.
“Spaulding has devoted a great deal of time and energy through the Communities in Schools program since it was adopted by the county,” Tug Valley High School said in a post about the honor.
According to its website, the mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Facilitating the basic needs of a child is critical to the program and the CIS site coordinator is at times seen as “the one caring adult” in a child’s life who can make a monumental difference.