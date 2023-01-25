Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Kim Spaulding, center, was honored during a recent Mingo County Board of Education meeting by being named a Site Coordinator Superstar.

WILLIAMSON — Kim Spaulding was honored during a recent Mingo County Board of Education meeting by being named a Site Coordinator Superstar.

“Spaulding has devoted a great deal of time and energy through the Communities in Schools program since it was adopted by the county,” Tug Valley High School said in a post about the honor.

