WILLIAMSON — Two candidates are hoping to represent the county as Mingo County Circuit Clerk after the general election.
Democrat incumbent Lonnie Hannah of Williamson ran unopposed in the primary. He has served as the circuit clerk for six years.
“I’m a previous business owner,” Hannah said. “I worked for 10 years in the mines and was a business owner. I was sheriff for eight years. The last six years I’ve been circuit clerk.”
Hannah said if re-elected the major thing he would focus on would be continuing to digitize files and make them more accessible.
“I want to continue to modernize and update our electronic filing systems,” Hannah said. “It’s a constant work in progress making it work. We’re continuously working and training to make our system better.”
Hannah said his record of service should speak for itself.
“The experience I have with the court system and the legal system,” Hannah said.
Republican Audrey Gay Smith of Gilbert also ran unopposed in the primary. She has never held an elected office, but helped her late husband Gavin Smith campaign for his commission seat.
“We had the construction business,” Smith said. “We carried through with that. As you know, my husband passed.”
Smith petitioned to fill her late husband’s commission seat after his passing, but after the commission ultimately missed the initial deadline to appoint they instead went to the process of choosing from a list of three names. Commissioner Diann Hannah struck Smith’s name from the list, leaving Marty Fortner to fill the position.
“I guess it wasn’t meant to be,” Smith said. “It didn’t happen. So I decided to run for circuit clerk. I’ve always worked with the public throughout my life. I do well with people, and I think I have leadership skills. I’m a pusher. I wouldn’t ask anybody to do anything that I wouldn’t do.”
Smith said if elected one thing she would look at updating is the process for choosing individuals to serve on jury duty.
“I think there are a lot of people that like to get excused from jury duty,” Smith said. “Maybe there could be some sort of system put into place where if they are handicap or they do have problems, they don’t get called upon. I think that’s a big issue, people trying to get excused, and I’m sure some of them are legit so maybe something that’s put in there to not call them in so you don’t waste time bringing them in and excusing them.”
Smith said she feels her past experience and the time spent watching her husband serve in his role would make her a good fit for the office.
“I think I would be an asset to that job,” Smith said. “I want to work together and make sure the job gets done.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
