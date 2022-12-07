DELBARTON — Action in Mingo and the town of Delbarton hosted its second Great White Way Christmas Extravaganza Friday and Saturday.
Activities included free hayrides, the festival of trees, the Christmas tree lighting and the Miss Snow Flake beauty pageant Friday.
Saturday’s activities included a pancake breakfast at the Connolly Memorial Baptist Church, a free children’s gingerbread house workshop, vendors, horse and carriage ride for a small fee, a Christmas display contest and Christmas caroling and live music.
The Great White Way Christmas Parade in Delbarton concluded activities Saturday. Visits with Santa followed and included free chili, hot chocolate and bake-off samples.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.