WILLIAMSON — A local jazz band, dubbed the Jazzalachians, performed a Christmas special in front of a packed house at Starters Sports Bar and Restaurant on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The band is made up of four locals: Terry Soltesz, Thomas Jude, Chase Fleming and Alan Riffle. Soltesz is the band director at Mingo Central High School; Riffle is the band director at Tug Valley, and Jude does the same at Burch K8. Fleming is from the Pikeville area and participated in the Million Dollar Quartet in August 2019 presented by the Appalachian Center for the Arts. Christmas with the Jazzalachians was sponsored by the Tug Valley Area CVB. They have typically played at Starters once a month since June as a part of the CVB’s Tuesday Night Chill series.