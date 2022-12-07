GILBERT — Gilbert hosted it annual Christmas parade Saturday.
The parade and other weekend activities served as a kickoff to offerings for the month of December in the town.
Saturday, Dec. 10 will kick off with a breakfast with Santa at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Grinch and Santa will also pay a visit at the vacant lot beside Speedway at 6 p.m.
Southern Sass will also be home to a Lades Night Christmas party from 5 to 8 p.m. where finger foods and punch will be served.
Further in the month, the Promise Christian Fellowship Dome Church will host its “His Story, His Glory” play at 6 p.m. Dec. 17, according to the event calendar from the town.
Dec. 18 will see JDCA host its Special Angels Christmas at 4 p.m.
More information on scheduled activities can be found on the Town of Gilbert’s Facebook page.
