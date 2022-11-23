WILLIAMSON — It’s already beginning to feel like Christmas in Mingo County.
Williamson
Williamson’s Small Town Christmas Parade and Merry Little Market have also been set for Saturday, Nov. 26, in partnership with the Tug Valley Area CVB.
Vendors will be set up from 3 to 8 p.m. Shopping at local businesses and vendors for small business Saturday will also be promoted that day. There will also be music and entertainment throughout the afternoon.
The downtown window decorating contest judging will take place that afternoon at 5 p.m., with winners to be announced the following Monday.
The Kids Reindeer Run will take place in front of courthouse at 5 p.m. Kids crafts and making of Christmas ornaments to hang on City Christmas tree will also be available from 3 to 5 p.m. in front of the Coal House. During craft time, kids can also write letters to Santa to drop into the Letters to the North Pole mailbox located outside of the fire department. The Kids Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt will also begin at 5 p.m.
The lighting of the city Christmas tree located by the Coal House will take place at 6 p.m., with the Christmas parade and float contest set for 6:30 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet with children at the fire department after the parade.
More information can be found on both the City of Williamson and Tug Valley Area CVB Facebook pages, including vendor announcements for the Merry Little Market.
Matewan
The town of Matewan will host its third annual tree lighting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The free event will offer an ornament hunt, hot chocolate, giveaways, music and fireworks to end the night.
The second annual cookie contest for the town is also set to mark the holiday season. Anyone is welcome to enter, and asked to have cookies dropped off to town hall by 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Winners will be announced the following day.
Matewan’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Matewan PK-8 school. Santa will be at the pavilion after the parade.
Matewan is also hosting a Christmas decorating contest. Residents and businesses can participate, and should have decorations out by Thursday, Dec. 15, to be considered. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated house and business.
More information about all events can be found on the Town of Matewan Facebook page.
Delbarton
Action in Mingo and the town of Delbarton will again host its Great White Way Christmas Extravaganza Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3.
Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with free hayrides and the festival of trees. The Christmas tree lighting is slated for 6 p.m., with the Miss Snow Flake beauty pageant to take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Delbarton Opry House.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, people can enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Connolly Memorial Baptist Church. A free children’s gingerbread house workshop will be set up in the Delbarton Opry House beginning at 10 a.m. Vendors will also open downtown at 10 a.m.
Events beginning at 11 a.m. will include horse and carriage ride for a small fee, a Christmas display contest and Christmas caroling and live music.
Free hayrides will begin at noon. A spelling bee for kids will take place at the Delbarton Opry House at noon, with an adult spelling bee to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Storytelling for kids will begin at 1 p.m. at town hall.
At 2 p.m., items for the Holiday Bake-Off will be dropped off. Also at 2 p.m. is an ornament decorating workshop for kids in the town hall gym.
The reindeer run for kids will begin at 3 p.m. An ugly sweater contest is set for 3:30 p.m.
The Great White Way Christmas Parade in Delbarton is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Visits with Santa will follow at 6 p.m., and include free chili, hot chocolate and bake-off samples.
More information can be found on the town of Delbarton’s Facebook page.
Kermit
The town of Kermit and ABLE Families will present Christmas in the Park on Friday, Dec. 2.
The parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Judging for the best decorated side by side or golf cart in the parade will have winners announced immediately after.
The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m., with hot chocolate and cookies available. Kids will be able to visit with Santa from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. A special event is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the park.
More information can be found on the Kermit Town Hall Facebook page.