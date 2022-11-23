Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

IMG_3133.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The annual Christmas Parade is held in Williamson in 2021. The event will return Saturday, Nov. 26.

 Dylan Vidovich | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — It’s already beginning to feel like Christmas in Mingo County.

Williamson

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you