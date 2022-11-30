Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Rain with a possible rumble of thunder this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.