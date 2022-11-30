WILLIAMSON — It’s already beginning to feel like Christmas in Mingo County, with more activities scheduled in municipalities throughout the month of December.
Matewan
The second annual cookie contest for the town of Matewan is set to mark the holiday season. Anyone is welcome to enter, and asked to have cookies dropped off to town hall by 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Winners will be announced the following day.
Matewan’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Matewan PK-8 school. Santa will be at the pavilion after the parade.
Matewan is also hosting a Christmas decorating contest. Residents and businesses can participate, and should have decorations out by Thursday, Dec. 15, to be considered. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated house and business.
More information about all events can be found on the Town of Matewan Facebook page.
Delbarton
Action in Mingo and the town of Delbarton will again host its Great White Way Christmas Extravaganza Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3.
Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with free hayrides and the festival of trees. The Christmas tree lighting is slated for 6 p.m., with the Miss Snow Flake beauty pageant to take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Delbarton Opry House.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, people can enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Connolly Memorial Baptist Church. A free children’s gingerbread house workshop will be set up in the Delbarton Opry House beginning at 10 a.m. Vendors will also open downtown at 10 a.m.
Events beginning at 11 a.m. will include horse and carriage ride for a small fee, a Christmas display contest and Christmas caroling and live music.
Free hayrides will begin at noon. A spelling bee for kids will take place at the Delbarton Opry House at noon, with an adult spelling bee to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Storytelling for kids will begin at 1 p.m. at town hall.
At 2 p.m., items for the Holiday Bake-Off will be dropped off. Also at 2 p.m. is an ornament decorating workshop for kids in the town hall gym.
The reindeer run for kids will begin at 3 p.m. An ugly sweater contest is set for 3:30 p.m.
The Great White Way Christmas Parade in Delbarton is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Visits with Santa will follow at 6 p.m., and include free chili, hot chocolate and bake-off samples.
More information can be found on the town of Delbarton’s Facebook page.
Kermit
The town of Kermit and ABLE Families will present Christmas in the Park on Friday, Dec. 2.
The parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Judging for the best decorated side by side or golf cart in the parade will have winners announced immediately after.
The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m., with hot chocolate and cookies available. Kids will be able to visit with Santa from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. A special event is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the park.
More information can be found on the Kermit Town Hall Facebook page.