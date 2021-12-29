A Huntington businessman from a family with a political legacy has set his sights on his first political campaign.
Chris Miller filed pre-candidacy paperwork with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office this week, declaring his intention to raise funds for a gubernatorial campaign in 2024.
Miller is the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and the grandson of U.S. Rep. Samuel Devine, Carol Miller’s father and a Republican from Ohio who served in Congress from 1959 to 1981 and in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1951 to 1955.
Miller also is the grandson of H.D. “Dutch” Miller, who in 1961 founded Dutch Miller Chevrolet in Huntington.
The company today operates as Dutch Miller Auto Group with seven car dealerships in Huntington, Barboursville and Charleston in West Virginia and Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the company’s website.
Chris Miller, who perhaps is best-known for his appearances in the company’s commercials, is part of the company’s management team with his father, Matt Miller, and brother, Sam Miller.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Chris Miller to Marshall University’s Board of Governors in 2019. Miller said Thursday he plans to remain on the Board of Governors until his candidacy becomes a conflict of interest.
In August, The Herald-Dispatch reported Miller texted Huntington City Council members during a meeting on July 22 about “checking in” on a council vote to fill a vacant council seat.
Council ultimately did not support the person Miller mentioned in his texts, which were not illegal under state law, nor were they in violation of any City of Huntington ordinances.
At the time Miller told The Herald-Dispatch city council “needs some improvement, invested activity from not only our council members, but from our community.”
One other person, Terri Bradshaw, of Gandeeville, also has filed pre-candidacy papers to raise money for a gubernatorial campaign.
The pre-candidacy papers do not mean a person is a candidate for public office. The filing period for the next state office elections will be January 2024.