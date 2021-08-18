Chloe Cline Lester Burgess has seen a lot in her 100 years. Chloe’s family owned land at the mouth of Righthand Fork in Mingo County, where the state built a school house. When West Virginia built a new school at another location, Chloe’s parents, Johnson and Allie Cline, moved into the old school house, which had four rooms. Chloe was born there on Aug. 21, 1921.
At 7 years old, Chloe recalls moving to the head of the holler with her family and how she would carry belongings to the new home using a horse and buggy. As a child, her family didn’t go on vacations except to hunt ginseng or an occasional trip to Williamson. Chloe passed the time by playing Long Town and marbles. Long Town was similar to baseball, and her favorite position was pitcher. Some of her favorite marbles were cat eyes and red dog, which were solid red and bigger than cat eyes. Chloe says the boys would try to get her marbles, thinking the marbles were the reason she often won instead of her skill.
As a teenager, Chloe loved school. Her favorite subjects were math and English. She was sharp at mental math and recalls getting good marks for penmanship as well. As is typical with all teenagers, Chloe loved fashion and remembers ordering clothes from the Montgomery Ward Catalog, as well as ordering dresses from New York, which cost $5 for 50 dresses. Chloe said you couldn’t choose sizes or designs, but she didn’t care because she was an avid seamstress and would remake the dresses to suit her. She also ordered her wedding dress for $4.95 when she was 17.
Coming of age during the Great Depression was hard, but those hardships seemed to fade when Chloe reminisced about her first love and marriage. She and her first husband, Burgess Lester, were neighbors and grew up together. She recalls being blamed for breaking her Daddy’s record player and how upset he was at her — when in fact her brother Hoover had broken it. Burgess asked her to marry him so she wouldn’t be blamed for anything else. So, in 1938 at the age of 17, she married Burgess Lester. A couple of years later, her son Allen was born, and they added daughters Gabriella and Diana a few years later.
While raising a family and being a young wife, Chloe’s love of learning continued, and she took correspondence courses from American University. Chloe spent her professional career helping people. Her first job was in Isaban with the West Virginia Department of Employment Security. She was such a quick study that they hired her for the Williamson office then was later transferred to Charleston. During this time, her husband, Burgess, died, and she moved closer to home in Welch. In 1969, she became a postmistress in Baisden, where she continued to work until her retirement at the age of 70. Chloe says if she had known she would live this long, she would have continued working.
If she could do it all over again, she said would be a nurse. As postmistress, she filled out forms for people, was a notary for 40 years and helped start the Baisden Volunteer Fire Department. While Chloe’s eyesight is waning and she isn’t able to do her hobbies like she once did, her favorites were quilting, crocheting, sewing and making cakes. Some of her favorite places to visit were Washington, D.C., Graceland (Home of Elvis), the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and cruising on the Mississippi River.
When asked about her greatest accomplishment, she said her children. She liked helping people and tried to live by the Golden Rule.
Chloe’s family includes her son, Allen Lester and wife Janet; daughters, Dianna Bettis and Gabriella Lester (deceased); grandchildren, David Lester and wife Brenda, Jeffrey Lester, Barry Lester, Bobby Lester, Jimmy Bettis, Kathy Moffitt and husband Chris, Larry Lester (deceased) and Donny Lester; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Allen Lester, Jessica Workman and husband Don, Casey Kelly and husband Logan, Landon Moffitt, Brittany Lester, Kaitlyn Moffitt, Jacob Lester and Chloe Lester; and great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Clara Moore and Clementine Kelly.