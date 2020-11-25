Michael J. Chirico, of Huntington, was sworn in Nov. 9 as the new government liaison and policy adviser of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission.
Immediately prior to this position, Chirico served as deputy chief of staff and counsel to Rep. Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va. Before that, he was chief of staff to Rep. Evan H. Jenkins, R-W.Va.
The Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission is an independent adjudicative agency that provides administrative trial and appellate review of legal disputes arising under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977.