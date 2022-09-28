WILLIAMSON — A global shortage in microchips that has stalled the production of many items has also had a major impact on the manufacturing of police cruisers, leading to some potential issues for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Joe Smith approached the commission during its Sept. 20 meeting to discuss the age of his current fleet and the status of vehicles ordered by the county.
“As of today, I’m three cars down,” Smith said at the meeting. “I’ve got three deputies without cars. I’ve got two cruisers on the road — one with 177,000; one with 170,000. (And then there are) two with over 159,000; and five others with over 100,000.”
The county received funds from the USDA for four new cruisers nearly a year ago, which were ordered through the state contract process once the funds were approved. Additionally, the commission approved the purchase of eight more cruisers for the department.
Smith said he was informed by the dealer that Mingo would receive only three of those vehicles due to a production shortage. He said the issue is not unique to Mingo County, because no county was set to receive the number it had ordered as not enough were able to be produced.
Smith said now the county is in a waiting game, but the aging fleet could prove to be a major problem sooner rather than later.
“My concern is within six months’ time, I could be seven or eight cars down,” Smith said. “I don’t know what we do.”
Smith said he’d been attempting to contact multiple dealers, both within and outside of the state, but for any out-of-state vehicles the state contract process would have to be bid out — meaning the county would have to depend on the dealers to send in a bid.
Smith also presented the commission with a used vehicle currently for sale, but it was also higher in mileage, and he said its purchase would be like “putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound” at this point.
Commission President Thomas Taylor asked about the possibility of expediting the bid process, to which staff said they could advertise as soon as possible and have bids due to be opened at the next regular meeting of the commission the first week of October.
Commission counsel Tom Ward told commissioners the ad for soliciting bids could state the purchase of up to the eight cruisers approved for purchase by the county.
Grant coordinator Leigh Ann Ray said the production issues would also complicate the USDA grant process. She said unlike in the past, the county has already been issued the funds for the purchase of the four cruisers with the make and model already approved by the USDA. She said whatever type of cruiser is found to be purchased with those funds would need to be sent to the USDA, and that if the cost is higher than the initial model approved, the county would have to cover the difference.
Smith asked commissioners to table the purchase of the used vehicle because if the bid process could be done in a few weeks time for new cruisers, he would rather save the funds for those.
