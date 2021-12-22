WILLIAMSON — A man from Martinsburg, West Virginia, was arrested after police say more than 600 images depicting child pornography were found on a USB drive at the Serenity Pointe rehab center in Williamson.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, the assistant director of Serenity Pointe contacted the West Virginia State Police on Dec. 14 after a USB flash drive was found in a computer in the common area of the facility, which is a rehabilitation center in Williamson. The assistant director advised police that upon opening the flash drive on a computer, files labeled “me” and “young” were found.
According to the complaint, the assistant director opened the files labeled “me,” and it showed photographs of the accused, John Richard Dudley, 53, of Martinsburg. The file labeled “young” depicted images of juvenile females.
Police say the flash drive contained several images and videos of prepubescent females nude and engaged in sexual acts. Further investigation revealed that the drive had more than 600 images and videos of prepubescent females.
Dudley is charged with felony distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in explicit conduct. He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom on a $10,000 cash only bond and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden.