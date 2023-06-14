Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced last Wednesday that he has awarded $2,118,686 million in West Virginia Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Grant program funds to 22 projects.

These funds are given to local non-profit CACs throughout the state to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect.

