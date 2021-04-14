Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — On Wednesday, March 7, a march was held through the streets of downtown to help bring awareness to the issues of child abuse. The Annual Child Abuse Prevention Walk began in front of the WV DHHR building and concluded in front of the Mingo County Courthouse, where the official Child Abuse Prevention flag of Mingo County was raised and blue pinwheels were placed into the ground in front of the building. The event is usually attended by the local head start students, but they were not able to attend this year due to COVID-19, according to Mingo County Family Resource Director Amy Dearfield Hannah. Child Abuse Prevention events were also held earlier in April in Kermit, Matewan, Delbarton and Gilbert. A Champions for Children reception is also planned to cap off the month on April 29.

Tags

Recommended for you