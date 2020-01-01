I would like to express my appreciation to the Daily News for this opportunity to address our citizens and ask we do more columns, more often.
We are past the halfway period of this term with city elections to be held in May 2021. This is a review of what has occurred in the past two years and what you can expect in the remaining two years. Looking back, my administration faced many challenges. I assume most of you were aware of how bad the crisis really was in July 2017 when I took office.
Financially, the city was ready for bankruptcy or receivership to avoid bankruptcy. The city owed more than $2.2 million in arrears to Veolia for services they had previously provided. Litigation was on the horizon and was averted with a new contract that reduced costs on both sides. This put us on a path to a better use of resources and kept our city running at top efficiency. With the debt restructured, payments are current, jobs were saved, and professional services are continuing without interruptions.
With support of the council, we eliminated the Utility Board. We also consolidated the utility office with city Hall and made a one-stop location to pay all your city bills. Staff for both the utility office and City Hall was reduced from seven to three. Furthermore, we have not increased water/sewage rates. Every adjacent public utility has, however, raised their rates substantially. I know many of you appreciate having one bill to pay in one location on one statement.
Other large creditors included AEP and the Pike County Landfill. Both were owed past due balances of over $100,000 each, and they were going to terminate services. AEP is paid monthly with an extra amount paid against the delinquency. The landfill bill is current. We will continue to enjoy street lights and garbage services.
The pension accounts of police and fire department employees are up to date and improving. Two years ago, we ranked at the bottom of the list of West Virginia local governments in their matching contributions, and today we moved our status to the middle percentile.
City employees are our backbone. This includes our police and fire departments, City Hall, Veolia employees, the Williamson Housing Authority, City Library Board, Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Planning and Zoning Board, Municipal Court, Williamson Board of Parks and Recreation and the Williamson Redevelopment Authority. Each of the boards have worked tirelessly to supervise their paid staff and make Williamson a better place.
Lodging and tourism have come to the forefront for Williamson’s growth. We have seen the number of B&Bs increase, but we still need hotel lodging as our tourism sector grows. Another component of tourism is kayaking/canoeing on the Tug River. With John Burchett’s concept of building a dam for safety purposes, the river will be navigable. We are offering another venue for tourism to complement our ever-growing ATV trail business.
Our city has more storefronts occupied. Our streets, sidewalks and underpasses are cleaner and brighter. We have initiated a “Paint the Tank” campaign to give the water tank on Route 119 a needed facelift to be accomplished by renowned artist Tom Acosta. My plans to redirect traffic on Second Avenue with an elevated access ramp and change the old Armour’s crossing at Prichard Street is moving forward with the deed of a right of way from the railroad. This will have a positive, major impact on a city easing traffic flow.
Our community needs more to thrive and must offer a robust mix of business beyond tourism. Since becoming mayor, I am involved with two partnerships that are essential to the city’s economy—Williamson Memorial Hospital and the old Williamson High and Middle School complex.
The partnership venture that acquired Williamson Memorial Hospital was solely for the purpose of saving the hospital from closing. When we made the purchase on June 1, 2018, others had tried to secure financing and were not able to do so. The seller was definitely closing it up had we not stepped in to buy it. We made progress, but the already financially distressed hospital needed more capital and time to realize the benefits of the strategic planning. The problems that plague WMH is industrywide. Since 2010, over 120 hospitals, most rural like WMH, have closed forever, and 19 closed just this year. Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling closed in October, leaving 1,400 people out of work. Over 700 hospitals across the nation are at high-risk of closing. Why? Mostly due to the failure to be paid promptly and fairly by the government and non-government payers. In this country we have the ability to deliver reliable medical services to patients, but the reimbursement and compensation for the delivery of these services is unbelievable and not sustainable. There is no other business I know of where you are a provider of a (really important) service, then you offer multiple ways to be paid, make concessions to be paid, pay high infra-structure costs to be paid, under a burdened regulatory compliance scheme, have a well-trained workforce, and YET, the third-party insurer will tell you how much they will partially pay, when they will pay, and tell you what they are not going to pay. No other business in this society could survive with this model in place.
Every effort is being made to keep our 100-year-old hospital open. The hospital is the largest employer in our city, and maybe the largest in the county. Because it is structured as a for-profit (as opposed to a nonprofit organization) entity, WMH contributes over 26% annually to our City’s B&O tax base. This does not include other taxes paid by affiliated vendors or the property taxes.
Our hospital had to implement a new digital operating system June 1, 2019. The implementation did not go as planned, and it reduced an already low marginal stream of revenue even lower. We were told that our revenue would be drastically reduced for two months only to rebound shortly after. Two months passed and then by the sixth month there was still no improvement. Obligations were unable to be met. How long would your household last if your income was absent for six months?
In my opinion, both political parties have turned their backs on rural health. They play the game of picking “winners and losers” with their funding appropriations and revised programs and changed regulations adverse to rural hospitals. Promoting use of telemedicine and more focus on “patient-centered care” is fine, but are really buzzwords to pacify you and conceal their true intent — to reduce the level of care to our rural population in this country. We cannot afford to lose the hospital.
The other partnership I became involved with was the old Williamson High and Middle School Complex. Our city lost its local high school due to consolidation nearly nine years ago, and that loss affected every important measure of a community’s demographics. The sole purpose of the purchase was to see the property become home to a school of higher education. Campbellsville University is in the process of making that a reality, but it takes time and is on course.
Like many of you, I am impatient and tired of the usual status quo waiting forever for something to be done. I sometimes call our community’s success rate with projects as the “status slow.” I work and pray every day that these two projects have successful outcomes for all of us.
Opioid problems plague our community. While at WMH, I worked hard to make Vivitrol available to those with addiction because I do not believe suboxone is the answer. On other fronts, we toughened our local laws with the passage of the Drug House Ordinance. This will allow our city to take properties whether they are owner-occupied or rental properties, if repeated drug arrest or any felony arrests occur. We can remove the offenders and take the property through our municipal court. We have a case going through that process right now.
You will see large infrastructure projects underway in the next months. We could not apply and expect to receive large funding from any sources until we got our financial house in order. Now that we have demonstrated that we can meet our financial obligations, this administration is becoming a good steward and We will receive funding in full or partially to upgrade the city’s infrastructure that has been neglected for years. Also, we will be razing houses that are dilapidated with these funds.
I have worked hard for our city, and I care deeply that we all succeed and believe 2020 will be our best year! I want us to grow and reinvest in ourselves with no hidden agenda, because I don’t play favorites. These next two years will witness major changes and I expect our commerce will emerge and grow. This will happen only if we all work together for the betterment of Williamson and all our citizens.
If you have concerns, please contact me or your council representative or please attend city council meetings at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. We serve you, and stay tuned —there’s more good things coming our way.