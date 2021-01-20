ELK CREEK — A Kanawha County man was arrested in Mingo County this past week after he was found sleeping in a garage of an Elk Creek home and then proceeded to fight with multiple police officers as he resisted arrest, according to police.
Michael Anthony Wales, 26, whose address is listed as Washington Street in Charleston, was arrested Jan. 14 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with four counts assault and four counts battery on an officer, attempt to disarm an officer, obstructing an officer, one felony county of nighttime burglary and fleeing on foot, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the report, Wiles was discovered sleeping in the garage by the homeowner and refused to leave. A deputy with the MCSD was dispatched to the scene and found Wiles sifting through drawers in the homeowner’s out-building.
After speaking with the defendant police noted that he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, according to the report.
After being placed in custody with his arms behind his back, Wiles was able to shift his hands to the front of his body while the deputy was talking to the homeowner. He became combative, kicking the officer in the knees, according to police.
The deputy sprayed Wiles with pepper spray to stop him from fighting, but he was still able to kick the officer and fled on foot, the report then says.
The deputy attempted to stop the defendant from running, and during the struggle he began reaching for the officer’s weapon, according to police.
After kicking the deputy once again and fleeing on foot, the officer radioed other officers for assistance.
After the other officers arrived, police were finally able to subdue Wiles and place him under arrest, but not before he kicked and struck three other officers.
Wiles was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by David Justice and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $50,000 bail.
Mingo County Sheriff’s Deputy M. Lendearo, Cpl. C. Endicott, Cpl. E. Williams, and Deputy B, Sipple were listed on the complaint as the investigating officers.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.