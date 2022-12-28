CHARLESTON — A Charleston law firm has filed a court petition to recoup unpaid attorney fees against three companies owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice.
Hendrickson & Long PLLC is seeking $8.5 million in fees from Bluestone Resources Inc., Bluestone Industries Inc. and Bluestone Coal Corp., according to court records. The firm was awarded the money in arbitration but Bluestone has failed to respond to inquiries about payment.
The firm is represented by attorney Stephen Hastings, who filed a petition Dec. 9 asking the Kanawha County Circuit Court to compel the three companies to pay. The petition was assigned to Judge Tera Salango.
Hendrickson & Long represented Bluestone in litigation as part of a contingency fee contract dated Nov. 30, 2017. Under the agreement, the firm was entitled “to a percentage of the value of all things recovered by virtue of a settlement or award,” according to the petition.
Hendrickson & Long represented Bluestone in litigation against Pinnacle Mining Co. over a bore-hole drilling operation by Pinnacle in 2014 that went through one of Bluestone’s mines, causing damage to the facility, according to court documents.
Bluestone secured a substantial monetary and nonmonetary settlement in the litigation, the petition states. Hendrickson & Long received the appropriate fee for the monetary recovery, but a dispute arose regarding the nonmonetary portion of the settlement, specifically that Hendrickson & Long helped Bluestone win the right to mine the metallurgical coal from the Pocahontas No. 4 seam in McDowell and Wyoming counties, according to court documents.
The contract stipulated arbitration in the event of a dispute, according to the petition. On Feb. 2, the firm began proceedings before the American Arbitration Association against Bluestone and a hearing took place Sept. 26.
On Nov. 2, the arbitrators entered a unanimous interim award in favor of the law firm for $8,471,539, plus nearly $38,000 in administrative costs for the arbitration, and provided time for both sides to work out attorney fees and other costs, according to the petition.
The firm agreed to waive attorney fees for the arbitration proceedings, but the parties agreed to $16,616 for litigation-related expenses, according to the petition.
On Nov. 29, the panel entered a modified award for $8,525,901.37, which included the litigation expenses, plus $16,175 for the administrative fees of the American Arbitration Association and $21,570.97 for compensation of the arbitrators, the petition states.
In the petition, Hendrickson & Long requests an order confirming the award and judgment in its favor, and also asks the court to retain jurisdiction in the matter if further proceedings are required. The petition also seeks attorney fees and court costs.
Companies owned by Justice have faced legal action in the past from parties seeking unpaid obligations.
Bluestone Coal Corp, another of Justice’s companies, fell behind last year in paying attorney and expert fees ordered by a federal court after it found the company liable for water pollution near a McDowell County surface mine, according to a previous Gazette-Mail report. That company also failed to pay most of a $165,274 award to environmental groups who sued in federal court in 2019.
As of October, coal companies controlled by Justice and his two adult children were responsible for $3.14 million in federal mine safety debt, or one-fifth of all that debt nationwide.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.