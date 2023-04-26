My Pillow founder and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has been ordered to pay the $5 million reward in his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” to a software engineer who disproved Lindell’s so-called evidence that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.
An arbitration panel ruled in favor of software engineer and cyber expert Robert Zeidman, saying that he “definitively” won Lindell’s contest, according to Brian Glasser, of Bailey & Glasser, the Charleston-based attorney who represented Zeidman.
“The lawsuit and verdict mark another important moment in the ongoing proof that the 2020 election was legal and valid, and the role of cybersecurity in ensuring that integrity,” Glasser said.
Following the 2020 election, Lindell promoted the theory that Chinese hackers caused votes cast for Donald Trump in the 2020 election to be switched to Joe Biden.
“There’s just no evidence to back up these claims for election tampering,” Glasser said.
In July 2021, Lindell sponsored a “Cyber Symposium,” during which he said he would provide an opportunity for technical experts in cyber forensics to examine and evaluate the evidence presented by Lindell.
Lindell offered a $5 million prize for anyone who could prove the data was not valid, Glasser said. Zeidman entered a 15-page report that concluded the data did not contain any information related to the 2020 election, but the contest judges did not declare Zeidman a winner.
“To enter the contest, you had to sign this contract, and the contract provided that you would win if you proved with 100% certainty that it was not 2020 election data,” Glasser said. “The contract also called for arbitration in the event of a dispute. So we played by Mr. Lindell’s own rules.”
The arbitration panel found that Lindell’s interpretation of the contest rules was “unreasonable” and that Zeidman definitively won the contest.
“I am obviously really happy about the arbitrators’ decision. They clearly saw this as I did — that the data we were given at the symposium was not at all what Mr. Lindell said it was. The truth is finally out there,” Zeidman said.
Glasser said he believes this is the first case Lindell has lost among the numerous litigations related to his claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He said Lindell’s claim to have 2020 election data has been definitively disproved.
“People should be really careful about glomming on and jumping to conclusions when someone is putting forward a conspiracy theory,” Glasser said. “It’s destructive to our country, and it’s destructive to the civic bonds that hold us together.”
Glasser added, “The harm is done. But I hope, in the next election, people will take these claims with a grain of salt, because they’re all being disproved.”
Lindell told NPR he plans to dispute the ruling.
Lindell founded My Pillow, a pillow, bedding and slipper manufacturing company, and went on to become a supporter and adviser to former president Trump. After Trump’s 2020 defeat, Lindell supported and financed his attempts to overturn the election results.
An internationally recognized computer scientist, inventor and software expert, Zeidman’s work played a role in the legal proceedings portrayed in the movie “The Social Network.”
Lori Bullock and Manuel Rios also were on the legal team representing Zeidman.
