2019 has been a very productive year in Kermit. One of the most exciting things to happen is the new Aquaponics Facility. The building is complete, and equipment is being installed with startup and production in the early part of 2020.
Blue Acres is the name that has been chosen, and the facility will be growing tilapia fish and also growing vegetables. All of which will be processed and sold to the public, many retail stores and restaurants. This is a $3.8 million investment.
The Town has received a grant for $220,000 for two much-needed backup generators. This will help to pump and have power to our plant in times when the power is off. Grants and funding for the new upgrades to our 41-year-old water plant has been applied for with work to start in 2020.
We are also installing a new water line back to East Kermit that was lost in the 2015 flood.
We continue to make upgrades to our community gymnasium for the future of our kids. We have recently put a new pitched metal roof on it, upgraded the plumbing and heating and recently installed new LED lighting.
A lot is happening here and will continue in 2020 with the help of the great Council, great employees and support from the citizens of Kermit. We are a safe, clean and blessed small-town USA community.