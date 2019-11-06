On Friday, Nov. 1, Craig Johnson, left, and Andy Bias, right, graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute. Johnson works as a deputy for the Logan County Sheriff's Department, and Bias works as an officer for the Danville Police Department in Boone County. Both men are from Chapmanville.
Chapmanville natives graduate from WVSP academy
vidovich96
