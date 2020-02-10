CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Mayor Raamie Barker has passed away at age 73.
The town announced the news in a Facebook post Sunday evening.
“It is with great sadness that we make this post,” the post reads. “Mayor Raamie Barker passed away earlier this evening at his home. We ask that you pray for the family and the town.”
Barker had served as mayor since being appointed in 2016 following a tenure as town recorder. He was re-elected as mayor in June 2019.
Barker had a long life of public service as an educator, newspaper reporter/editor, chief of staff and adviser for two former governors and more.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Barker was a good friend.
“Gayle and I are terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Raamie Barker and we, along with the Chapmanville community, will keep them in our prayers during this difficult time,” Manchin said. “I always knew I could trust him to give honest advice because when he gave you guidance, you knew that it came from his heart. Raamie was a tireless public servant. He served as Chapmanville’s mayor, Earl Ray Tomblin’s Chief of Staff in the West Virginia Legislature and Senior Advisor during his time as Governor. As Editor for the Logan Banner and Williamson Daily News, publisher of Coal Valley News, and copy editor for the Beckley Register-Herald, Raamie ensured that West Virginians received quality news from across the state. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to Raamie’s friends and family, especially his wife Bunny, his children Josh, Ashlee, Courtenay, Carolyn, Penny, and Tammy, and their grandchildren and will keep them in our thoughts during this incredibly hard time.”