CHARLESTON — The newly appointed interim superintendent of the West Virginia State Police said Wednesday that he plans to address alleged misconduct in the agency from the top down.
During a briefing hosted by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, interim superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers said he will evaluate every appointed position within the top ranks of the State Police.
“I have to get some information from everybody first,” Chambers said. “I can’t give you a timetable, to be honest with you. This is going to take me some time.”
The department has been rocked by allegations of widespread misconduct at the top levels of its administration, many of which stem from an anonymous letter sent to government leaders and the news media about six months ago.
In early March, the Governor’s Office ordered then-Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill and several top-ranking officers under his command to turn over data, including emails, texts and duty logs, as part of an investigation by the state Department of Homeland Security.
Cahill resigned from his post Monday after Justice told him there was “no path forward” that would allow him to continue running the department. The governor named Chambers as Cahill’s replacement later that day and directed him to begin addressing issues within the agency.
The Homeland Security investigation is continuing and Justice has said federal officials also are looking into some of the allegations.
“There were mistakes made. Big-time mistakes,” the governor said. “The leadership has to be addressed.”
Allegations in the anonymous letter included extramarital encounters and fights between top-ranking State Police officials on state property, the use of fleet vehicles to facilitate trysts, a hidden camera in a women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute, the personal use of government purchasing cards, misuse of funds and theft of overtime pay.
The investigation also encompasses the February death of Edmond Exline, who died after a trooper used a stun gun on him during an encounter on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. Justice said the body camera footage of the incident was “concerning.” Three troopers remain on administrative leave.
The investigation also includes the alleged theft of $750 by an off-duty captain from a patron at the Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes. According to the governor, the officer was allowed to retire, rather than be fired.
The Justice administration alleges that a video it released Tuesday shows the officer, who is in plain clothes, picking up an envelope that was left behind by another patron of the casino.
“This is not somebody stealing copper out of lines way back up Hoo-Hoo Holler. This is a police officer, the people that we entrust everything in the world to,” Justice said Wednesday. “We’re going to get to the bottom of it.”
The alleged author of the anonymous letter also is the subject of investigation.
Trooper Joseph Comer has said, through his lawyer, that he is the target of retaliation by State Police officials, who believe he is the whistleblower who brought the allegations to light, according to news reports. Comer was arrested on domestic violence charges, reportedly, a day before he was to appear at a grievance hearing.
Comer, who is a trooper in Jackson County, was arrested on charges related to incidents in Ritchie County that allegedly occurred during child-custody exchanges, according to news reports.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Justice’s chief of staff, Brian Abraham, said the matter is still under investigation.
“If those allegations turn out to be proven in court, to be proven true, then that trooper (Comer) will be subject to discipline,” Abraham said. “If it turns out that this is fabricated, then, obviously, those who were involved in that will be subject to discipline.”
Abraham added, “Those are obviously very serious accusations. We have to allow those to run their course in our criminal court system, but that is something that Homeland Security is monitoring. And we’ll be working with Col. Chambers to make sure everything is handled properly, henceforth.”
In news interviews on Monday and Tuesday, Cahill said he was being targeted as a “fall guy” in the Department of Homeland Security investigation.
“I don’t have any earthly idea how it holds credence,” Justice said of those accusations during Wednesday’s briefing.
During the briefing, Abraham said Cahill failed to address the issues within the department, including the casino theft and the hidden camera.
“We saw the comments in the media by Jan Cahill. I’ll say this: I would not assert that Jan Cahill attempted to mislead the public or the media, but perhaps he did not understand the roles and responsibilities associated with being the superintendent of the State Police,” Abraham said.
Cahill has said he did not have the authority to terminate the trooper involved in the alleged casino theft and could not intervene when he opted to retire when confronted.
“That absolutely is not correct,” Abraham said Wednesday.
He said state code gives the superintendent sole discretion to demote or discharge an employee, who has the option to file an appeal during the grievance process. The superintendent also has the ability to deny retirement to troopers if there are pending investigations against them, or even when it is found that they did not discharge their duties honorably, he said.
“You could argue, certainly, that the theft of the money, if it had been prosecuted, if it had been disciplined, may have prevented that person from even being able to receive that retirement,” Abraham said.
Criminal charges are not likely in the casino theft because of the statute of limitations on the misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, which covers thefts of less than $1,000 in value, Abraham said.
He also said Cahill failed to act against an officer who investigated and allegedly helped cover up the theft. There was an internal investigation of that officer in February, and Cahill received a report on March 7 that exonerated the officer from any wrongdoing, even though the officer failed to report the incident up the chain of command, Abraham said.
“It appears that this was on its way to a whitewash,” he said. “This is why there was no involvement from the leadership team there in this ongoing investigation.”
Abraham added, “When given something that clearly, as we’ve all seen in the media, was an absolute theft of that money, and given an opportunity to investigate it, they let one individual retire and the other was going to be absolved.”
He said Chambers has been directed to reopen the case.
“It appears that all efforts were taken down there to try to keep things that were not good news ... concealed in an effort not to demean their reputation. But, in the end, these things always seem to come about,” Abraham said.
Regarding the alleged hidden camera, Cahill argued in news interviews that, by the time he was made aware of the situation, the person who installed the camera had died and the only known recording victim did not want to press charges.
Abraham has said the investigation revealed that the woman might have been told all the evidence was destroyed and she would have no recourse. He also has questioned whether the woman was ever approached with offers of counseling or mental health services after the incident.
Additionally, there were allegations that three troopers destroyed evidence related to the incident, Justice said earlier this week.
“Even though one was deceased, there were others that had destroyed key and relevant evidence, yet suffered no investigation or any discipline for that misconduct,” Abraham said Wednesday.
Chambers said the scandal has affected the morale of rank-and-file troopers.
“There’s a lot of wondering on their faces. A lot of looks,” he said. “I’m going to do my best to help change that.”