WILLIAMSON — The Coal House attraction has been nestled in downtown Williamson since 1933.
Now home to the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Coal House provides a hub to experience offerings from local businesses and artisans.
Randall Sanger, executive director of the Chamber, said there are more than 20 businesses represented in the Coal House with products ranging from T-shirts to stickers and magnets, as well as artisanal soap and locally crafted spice blends.
“A couple of years ago when I started, I wanted to really ramp up the inventory in here,” Sanger said. “So I sought out some people. Chris [Dotson] has found a couple. We just kind of look around for products we thought would work here, and we sought local first, then regional second.”
The Coal House, on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1933, an idea of O.W. Evans, then manager of the Norfolk and Western Railways Fuel Department.
The exterior walls of the house were constructed from 65 tons of coal blocks, two feet thick all around. The building has thus far withstood the tests of time, surviving four major floods before construction of the floodwall that now surrounds the town.
An early morning fire in 2010 completely destroyed the interior of the building but left the outside unscathed. Sanger said the fire could have been a tragedy, but instead gave an opportunity to breathe new life into the building.
Sanger said the Chamber strives to offer products in the Coal House that are useful to both tourists and local citizens.
“It’s a constant push for us to get area residents to realize we’ve got some really neat stuff in here,” Sanger said. “They can support their neighbors with their purchase, and they can help support the Chamber of Commerce to help keep the Coal House open.”
Locals and tourists alike can also stop in the Coal House to learn about upcoming Chamber events in the community. Up next on its calendar, the Chamber will host its third annual Young Entrepreneurs Day Saturday, July 16, at the Williamson Field House. The event will run in conjunction with the Summer Arts and Craft Market. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Dotson of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce said the participants in Young Entrepreneurs Day are assigned a mentor to assist them in the planning of their business for the day’s events. Dotson said often times, kids have talents that they do not realize can be turned into profitable businesses.
“If you know any young entrepreneurs, please get them signed up,” Dotson said. “If you know kids who make and do things and do not understand that that is a business, let them know. When you are making crafts, when you’re painting at home, that is a business. These kids make good money at Young Entrepreneurs Day.”
Age categories for the young entrepreneur event are 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15 years and 16 to 18 years. Participants will have items for sale including art, crafts, baked goods and more. Young entrepreneurs will keep the money they make during the event selling their items.
For the craft market, vendors will range from handcrafted items, authors, wooden crafts, crocheting, handmade fishing lures, art (painting, stained glass, photography, etc.) and handcrafted jewelry. A limited amount of spaces will be allocated for direct sales vendors.
Also slated for later in July is the Supper Club Concert Night, hosted in conjunction with the Mountaineer Hotel and Tug Valley Arts Council.
The event on Saturday, July 30, will feature Minor Swing performing in the grand ballroom of the hotel. The Charleston-based band uses the style of Gypsy jazz, created and made popular in the 1930s by French Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephan Grappelli.
Dinner will also be served. One hour before the concert start time, there will be a cash coffee and wine bar on the mezzanine.
Tickets are on sale through the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and can be purchased to the Coal House or online. Tickets are $25 per person for general admission. Tables of eight can also be reserved for $225 to ensure a group is seated together. The ticket price includes both dinner and the concert.
Tickets will be on sale until Tuesday, July 26.
More information on all events can be found on the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce event pages.