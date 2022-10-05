Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its new retail space, The Collective, will open Oct. 14 in Williamson.

The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., will host several boutique-style, retail and artisan based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.

