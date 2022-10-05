WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its new retail space, The Collective, will open Oct. 14 in Williamson.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., will host several boutique-style, retail and artisan based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.
Shops to be located in The Collective are White Daisy Boutique, Southern Mercantile LLC., Maple Grove Books, CC Coffee and Tea Interest, Gift Nation Personalization, The Twisted Sisters Creations & Home Décor and Randall Sanger Photography Gallery.
Additionally, The Collective will feature a commons area space where pop-up events, weekend shops and more will be hosted.
A Facebook page dedicated to The Collective will be created to post more about the grand opening, each shop, business hours, special happenings and more.