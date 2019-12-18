WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met recently to discuss how they would proceed after the Tug Valley CVB’s recent decision to separate from the Chamber and hire their own executive director.
“During this transition period, we want to take time to decide what we will be seeking in a permanent director and how to best serve our members and communities,” said Chamber President Chris Dotson. “With this in mind, we have decided to hire an interim director effective Dec. 21. The chamber is excited to announce Randall Sanger will serve as our interim director through March 1, 2020.”
Sanger, a professional photographer, brings a knowledge of business operation, including social media and online presence. Prior to becoming a full-time photographer, Sanger worked in the advertising and marketing fields.
“One of the most important qualities Randall brings to the chamber is his love of the area,” Dotson said. “Along with his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Hannah, Randall is proud to call Williamson home. He has a history here and wants to see the Tug Valley grow.”
Sanger will be taking over for previous director Wes Wilson, who recently announced his resignation from both the CVB and the Chamber via social media. Wilson’s last day on the job for both is Dec. 21.
Dotson recently said that the CVB’s decision to separate from the chamber and hire their own full-time director was actually good news for the entire area and she sees only good things on the horizon.
“The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to see the progress our communities are making through new business start-ups, current business expansion and tourism,” Dotson said. “We are eager to start this new journey as we all work together to help our area thrive.”