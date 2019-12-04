WILLIAMSON — Several activities were offered in downtown Williamson this past weekend despite the nasty weather as the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted their Christmas Market inside the Williamson Fire Department.
Several vendors were set up selling items of all varieties, and members of the Williamson Farmers Market crew were also on hand selling live Christmas trees.
Over at the historic Mountaineer Hotel, the Chamber hosted a photography exhibit and book signing featuring several local artists and authors.
The Tug Valley Area CVB had their Christmas Kickoff event planned for Saturday evening but postponed them until Friday, Dec. 6, due to the inclement weather.
The lighting of the city Christmas lights and the Christmas tree, transforming the city into a winter wonderland and the rest of the Christmas Kickoff activities will take place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
The annual Great White Way Parade is also taking place in Williamson this weekend, according to AIM President Jada Hunter.
Hunter said there will be Christmas Caroling all day long starting from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps in Williamson with the parade starting just after 5 p.m., including a special appearance fro Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Following the parade, the festivities will head into the Cinderella Theater, where you can sample goodies from the annual bake-off and meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Clause.
Hunter invited businesses in downtown Williamson to decorate their storefronts in white lights and also participate in a Christmas Tree decorating contest, which will be taking place in the old JC Penney building on Saturday.
Local businesses, organizations, and families are all invited to decorate a tree and enter it into the contest. Winners will be chosen for best decorated tree and best decorated storefront.
Several other activities taking place including a gingerbread house workshop at noon in the United Methodist Church, spelling bee, pony rides, and a reindeer run for children.
Below is a complete schedule of events for the Great White Way Christmas Extravaganza:
8 a.m.: United Methodist Men’s Pancake Breakfast 8–11
8 a.m.: Breakfast With Santa, Sacred Heart Social Hall 8–12
9 a.m.: VENDORS SET UP— Registration Forms On Facebook Page or . . call Jada Hunter at 304-235-0909
11 a.m.: CHRISTMAS CAROLING begins on Courthouse Steps!
11 a.m.: DISPLAYS Open at The Cinderella Theater: Unique Doll Display and Contest, Handmade Ornament Displays from area schools. Handmade Quilt Display & Contest, Train Set Display & Contest
Noon: GINGERBREAD HOUSE Workshop, United Methodist Church 12 — 2 ages 5 — 12, Tina Turk, Chair
12:30 p.m.: SPELLING BEE For Children Cinderella Theater, Vanessa Hall
1 p.m.: SPELLING BEE For Adults: Cinderella Theater, Charlie Hall
1:30 p.m.: Story Telling & Ornament Decorating Workshop For Children, . Cinderella Theater, Dee Kapourales, Chair
2 p.m: PONY RIDES FOR CHILDREN, Logan Street beside Courthouse. 2–4:30
2 p.m.: HOLIDAY BAKE-OFF Contest: Entries may be submitted at The . Cinderella Theater between 2 and 3 p.m. CASH PRIZES!! Tina Turk
3 p.m.: REINDEER RUN For Children, in front of Coal House Alexis Batausa & Tug Valley Road Runner’s Club.
3:30 p.m.: UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER Contest, Courthouse Steps! Vanessa & Charlie Hall, Chairs
5 p.m.: ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE ! Line up 4:30 Classic Cars and Kiddie Power Cars are invited.
6 p.m: VISITS with Santa & Mrs. Clause, Children will receive treat bags, donated by Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. All will receive free chili from Hurley’s, hot chocolate or wassail from The Williamson Women’s Club, and samples from the Bake-Off !