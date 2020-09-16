Precision Heating, Cooling and Electrical was recently named the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Spotlight Business of the month for the month of September.
“During the past few months, despite the pandemic, Precision has continued to grow and expand their business while offering good jobs in their local community,” Chamber Director Randall Sanger said. “Precision is dedicated to being a productive member of the business community and helping others whenever they can.”
Precision Heating, Cooling and Electrical is located at 111 W. 3rd Avenue in Williamson. You can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/preciseheatingcooling.