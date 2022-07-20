WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its third annual Young Entrepreneurs Day Saturday, July 16, at the Williamson Field House. The event ran in conjunction with the Summer Arts and Craft Market.
Chris Dotson of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce said the participants in Young Entrepreneurs Day are assigned a mentor to assist them in the planning of their business for the day’s events. Dotson said often times, kids have talents that they do not realize can be turned into profitable businesses.