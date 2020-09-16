Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce held an Arts & Crafts Open Air Market on Saturday at Lefty Hamilton Park in west Williamson. Chamber President Chris Dotson said they came up with the idea to host the outdoor market on the spacious field located next to the Williamson Fieldhouse to give local artists and small businesses a way to safely show off their work and promote their small business after many of the local festivals were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Dotson said 14 vendors were set up at the market and all had a good day with multiple sales. The Chamber partnered with Williamson Parks and Recreation to host the event.