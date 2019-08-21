WILLIAMSON - There was a large and diverse crowd gathered at the historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson on Tuesday, Aug. 13, as the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Mountaineer Hotel co-hosted an economic resource event with more than 100 people in attendance.
The event, titled Success in Appalachia: Doing Good Through Business, was designed as a way for chamber members and local small business owners to obtain information on government programs and services available to small businesses.
"This was a way to give local business people and entrepreneurs, and not just small businesses but really anybody who has ties to any type of business, and of course our Chamber folks a chance to learn and educate themselves on all the resources available to them," Chamber Director Wes Wilson said of the event.
Nearly 99% of businesses in West Virginia are small and make up more than 49% of the private workforce, according to the SBA. White House initiatives such as the Opportunity Zones program and expanded rural outreach coordinated with SBA, USDA and HUD programs can benefit small businesses in towns such as Williamson and improve the economic outlook for all of West Virginia.
More than $191 million in HUD Community Planning and Development program funding has been awarded throughout the state this year, supporting community-building activities that expand affordable housing and economic opportunities.
U.S. Small Business Administration Pennsylvania District Director Kelly Hunt was on hand with a presentation as she filled in for White House-appointed SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Michelle Christian, who was called away by President Trump to attend another event.
Others in attendance were U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joseph DeFelice and U.S. Department of Agriculture State Director Kris Warner, both of who are White House appointees.
They explored three key elements throughout the afternoon; "why you can succeed here," "what you can do" and "how you can get started."
Following the presentations, an official ribbon cutting was held for the Mountaineer Hotel, which was purchased in the spring by businessmen Dr. Donovan "Dino" Beckett, Murphy Poindexter and Jody Gooslin.
After the ribbon-cutting, officials and also potential investors were taken on a tour of a couple of the Opportunity Zones in downtown Williamson.
They toured the upper floors of the old Persinger Supply building, which is now home to City Gym and Crossfit Experior, and also went inside the old Kawaja Apartment complex, which is located between Williamson Health and Wellness Center and Starters on Second Avenue.
Opportunity Zones are eligible for tax preferred investment from Qualified Opportunity Funds. Opportunity Funds can invest in a business stock, business property or business partnership located in an Opportunity Zone.
It is currently estimated that there are approximately $6 trillion of personal and corporate unrealized capital gains that could be deployed in Opportunity Zones across the country.
On May 18, 2018, Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced West Virginia's 55 Opportunity Zones. Nationwide, there are 8,700 Opportunity Zones. It is estimated that West Virginia will have the ability to attract investment from both national and state-based Opportunity Funds.
