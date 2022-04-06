WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Business after Business event of 2022 on Thursday in Williamson. The event featured a tour of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and The Rectory on Fifth.
Rick Blankenship said the church was established in 1899, and it is the only Episcopal presence in both Mingo and adjoining Pike County, Kentucky. The first church building was erected along Fifth Avenue in 1915.
Services include a special sanctuary service on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m. Every other Sunday features a morning prayer service at 11:30 a.m.
Lisa Kae Smith, owner of The Rectory on Fifth, provided a tour of her bed and breakfast located in the historic district of Williamson.
Both can be found on Facebook for more information.