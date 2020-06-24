WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce held their June meeting at the Coalfield CAP complex in West End this past week, as they announced the new board members as well as the officers for 2020.
From the results of the online voting, four new members have been elected to serve on the board of directors. They are:
- Brandon Barker — Devil’s Backbone Adventure Resort
- Carrie Digman — Mountaineer Hotel
- Josh Ferrell — Ferrell & Brown Law Office
- David Jewell — Williamson Health and Wellness Center
The four new board members will each serve three-year terms.
The election for the 2020 officers was also held as Chris Dotson was voted to retain her seat as president while Carrie Digman was voted in as the vice president.
Charley McCoy of the First National Bank of Williamson was retained as the treasurer.
All new board members and new officers are effective immediately.
“Congratulations to everyone, and thank you for your willingness to serve in leadership roles for the chamber,” interim director Randall Sanger said. “We are excited to continue working to move the Chamber and our area forward”
The Valley Chamber of Commerce meets at noon the second Thursday of every month at various locations. For more information, call 304-235-5240.