WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of two West Virginia community health centers that were awarded funding for programs to enhance healthcare delivery to rural underserved populations.
The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced in a news release more than $12.7 million in funding to 61 public, private and nonprofit entities across 35 states to serve rural communities and address rural health disparities as part of its community-based Rural Health Care Services Outreach Program.
“Lifestyle choices can slow down or speed up the discomfort experienced with heart disease. When complications arise, it is costly for families, in more ways than one. We know that healthy eating and active living can go a long way in improving quality of life, and that’s news we hope gets passed along from generation to generation,” said Dino Beckett, CEO of WHWC, which received $200,000. “Williamson Health & Wellness Center will work with Healthy in the Hills Network partners, including Able Families, Appalachian Regional Hospital, Williamson Housing Authority and community residents to create solutions as a joint effort.”
The Rural Health Care Services Outreach Program expands and improves health services for rural residents by supporting innovative and evidence-based approaches tailored to the specific needs of local communities.
For the first time, funds will go toward supporting the Healthy Rural Hometown Initiative to address underlying factors that drive rural health disparities related to the five leading causes of avoidable death (e.g., heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease, and stroke).
Wirt County Health Service Association Inc. was the other West Virginia health center that was awarded funding.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.