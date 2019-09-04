DELBARTON - The Town of Delbarton saw a large turnout for the 24th annual Delbarton Homecoming, which spanned four days.
The first Delbarton Homecoming was held in 1996, and they haven't missed a year yet. It is one of the longest-running homecomings in the state.
The festivities started Thursday with the Kiwanis kids fishing tournament along Pigeon Creek near the Kiwanis Park just past downtown Delbarton. Children ages 14 and under got to test their skills and see who could haul in the biggest smallmouth bass.
On Friday night, several arts and crafts and food vendors were set up starting at noon, and then a community block party was held at 8:30 p.m. featuring Rick K and the All Niters.
On Saturday, the Bill Smith Memorial 5K, hosted by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club, kicked off the day and matched their total from 2018 with 189 runners and walkers registered.
The Tug Valley Shrine Club hosted the annual Car Show and an auction at noon. More than 50 cars of many different styles were on display. The proceeds from both the car show and the auction were donated to the Shriner's Children Hospital in both Lexington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
A parade was held in downtown at 3 p.m. followed by a community fish fry before the Bluegrass Music started humming between 6-8 p.m.
On Sunday to wrap up the event, a community feast was held from 6-7 p.m. before patrons went inside the Delbarton Opry House for kids night.
Several different Burch High School Class Reunions were also held during the annual homecoming event including the classes of 1963, 1974, 1986 and 1991.
According to Albert Totten, president of the Delbarton Homecoming planning committee, work has already begun for next year's Delbarton Homecoming.