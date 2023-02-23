WILLIAMSON — Break out your running shoes, grab your best furry friend and head to West Williamson Saturday to help animals in need.
The 2023 Cause for Paws 5K/1 Mile Walk will take place at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 11 a.m.
Hosted by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club (TVRRC), proceeds from the event benefit Save Our Strays (SOS), a not-for-profit, no-kill animal rescue organization serving Mingo County.
“This race has become extremely important to SOS over the past decade,” said Race Director Leigh Ann Ray. “Resources for stray/abandoned animals in our area are extremely limited, but the population continues to grow.”
The entry fee for this race is $25 until Friday, Feb. 24 and increases to $30 on race day. Participants will receive an official race shirt and finisher medal. Awards will also be given for the top three winners in the male and female divisions.
Sponsors for this year’s race include: GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club; Appalachian Psychological Associates; Kathy’s Avon Treasures; Devil’s Backbone ATV Resort; Paula and David Hatfield; Kapourales Properties; Professional Counseling Associates; Living Water Child Care; Teresa McCune: Karsyn Noe; and Graylor Enterprises; Word Girl Media and Sky High Geckos and Exotics.
“We really appreciate our sponsors,” Ray said. “Without them, we couldn’t run for this worthy cause.”