WILLIAMSON — Break out your running shoes, grab your best furry friend and head to West Williamson Saturday to help animals in need.

The 2023 Cause for Paws 5K/1 Mile Walk will take place at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 11 a.m.

