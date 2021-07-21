This past week, a local angler made what many would consider the catch of a lifetime out of the Tug Fork River. Alex Vance, a senior at Tug Valley High School hauled in a large muskellunge that measured 35 inches long.
Muskellunge, also known as muskie, have been a rare catch in the Tug River in years past but have made an appearance on fishing lines in recent years after joint-stocking efforts by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that began in 2017.
That year, 100 muskellunge measuring 13 inches, along with 25,000 muskie fry, were stocked into the river near McCarr, and 190 of the larger muskie and 52,000 fry were stocked in the river near Burnwell later that year.
Vance said he hauled in the 3-foot-long predator out of the stretch of river between Naugatuck and Kermit on 17-pound mono fishing line using a “Whopper Plopper” as bait.
The young angler said this is the first muskie he has caught out of the Tug Fork River.