WILLIAMSON — A car show being sponsored this weekend by the Mingo Pike Car Club and Williamson Parks and Recreation will also serve as a fundraiser to help children this Christmas.
The show will take place Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6, in the historic Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse. It will feature both vintage classics and modern muscle cars.
Ticket proceeds will help buy toys for local children this holiday season.
The show will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the event is $5, or a weekend pass can be purchased for $10. The cost to show a car at the event is $25. Automotive vendors can set up for a $75 vendor fee.
For more information, call 606-353-1381, 304-235-3761 or 304-785-7602.