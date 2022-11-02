Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — A car show being sponsored this weekend by the Mingo Pike Car Club and Williamson Parks and Recreation will also serve as a fundraiser to help children this Christmas.

The show will take place Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6, in the historic Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse. It will feature both vintage classics and modern muscle cars.

Tags

Recommended for you